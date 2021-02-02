Analysis: 'Outstanding' full-backs key to Man Utd's 'attacking' performance

Match of the Day pundits Dion Dublin and Leon Osman discuss the key performances from Manchester United full-backs Aaron Wan Bissaka and Luke Shaw in their 9-0 win over Southampton, as well as the "absolutely disgusting" tackle on Scott McTominay that earned Saints debutant Alexandre Jankewitz a red card in the second minute of the game.

READ MORE: Manchester United 9-0 Southampton

Watch highlights from the midweek Premier League games on Match of the Day on Tuesday, 2 February from 22:45 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

