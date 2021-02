Manager Sam Allardyce says his side would not have lost at Sheffield United had it not been for Blades goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who made a "wonderful save" to deny Callum Robinson with the score at 1-1.

The Baggies remain nine points adrift of safety.

MATCH REPORT: Sheffield United 2-1 West Bromwich Albion

Watch highlights from the midweek Premier League games on Match of the Day on Tuesday, 2 February from 22:45 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.