Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC Account
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Arts
Taster
Local
Three
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
BBC
Sport
All Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Netball
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
Celtic
Scores & Fixtures
Table
Top Scorers
Scottish Football
'Peter's decision has nothing to do with my position' - Lennon
1 Feb 2021
1 Feb 2021
From the section
Celtic
Celtic manager Neil Lennon says he is not leaving the club in the summer.
Share
Share this post on
Facebook
Twitter
Read more about these links.
Top videos
Top Stories
Transfer deadline day - Liverpool to sign defenders, Fulham want King & Newcastle in Willock talks
LIVE
LIVE
From the section
Football
Liverpool close to sealing Kabak loan
19h
about 19 hours ago
From the section
Football
All the deadline-day deals in one place
19h
about 19 hours ago
From the section
Transfers
Six LGBT+ sportspeople you should know more about
19h
about 19 hours ago
From the section
Sport
'Organised crime boss' still working in boxing
19h
about 19 hours ago
From the section
UK
'Reed's reputation precedes him'
19h
about 19 hours ago
From the section
Golf
Comments