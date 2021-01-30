Homepage
'Phenomenal' Livi clean sheet record - Martindale
30 Jan 2021
30 Jan 2021
From the section
Livingston
David Martindale hailed his side's ninth clean sheet in 13 games after a 0-0 draw with Aberdeen.
