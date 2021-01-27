Homepage
Kilmarnock
Scores & Fixtures
Table
Top Scorers
Scottish Football
'Is it bad luck or bad play' - Dyer on Kilmarnock's poor run
27 Jan 2021
27 Jan 2021
From the section
Kilmarnock
Alex Dyer ponders Kilmarnock's fortunes after they lost 2-0 away to Livingston.
