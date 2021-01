Two goals from Conor McMenamin help Cliftonville beat Irish Premiership leaders Linfield, who twice led at Solitude before losing 4-3.

Crusaders drew away to Portadown to move up to second in the table on goal difference and reduce the Blues' lead at the top to four points.

Glentoran had goalscorer Jay Donnelly sent off as they beat Carrick Rangers 2-0 at the Oval, while Coleraine secured an impressive 2-1 win away to Larne.