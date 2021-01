Livingston boss David Martindale tells Football Focus about his journey from spending three and half years in prison to manager of the Scottish Premiership side.

Martindale's team are unbeaten in 10 games and face St Mirren in a Scottish League Cup semi-final on Sunday 24 January, but his position is still uncertain as he awaits the outcome of a Scottish Football Association 'fit and proper person' test.

Watch Football Focus on iPlayer.

Available to UK users only.