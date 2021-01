Former Wales manager Jayne Ludlow tells BBC Sport Wales she had a "fantastic" six years in charge of the national team.

Ludlow's departure by mutual consent was announced on Monday.

The former Arsenal player, who is the only manager to have taken charge of more than 50 Wales women's matches, left having taken the team close to major finals qualification in their past two campaigns.

