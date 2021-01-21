'I'm going to be a famous quiz answer somewhere'

Newport County goalkeeper Tom King has set a new world record for the longest goal scored in competitive football.

The 25-year-old scored as the Exiles drew 1-1 at Cheltenham Town on Tuesday.

His goal-kick was picked up in the wind, catching out Robins keeper Josh Griffiths before sailing into the net.

It has been announced officially as a world record, ironically a day after the record was a quiz question on BBC Two's Richard Osman's House of Games when the record still belonged to Asmir Begovic.