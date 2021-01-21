'I'm going to be a famous quiz answer somewhere'

  • From the section Newport

Newport County goalkeeper Tom King has set a new world record for the longest goal scored in competitive football.

The 25-year-old scored as the Exiles drew 1-1 at Cheltenham Town on Tuesday.

His goal-kick was picked up in the wind, catching out Robins keeper Josh Griffiths before sailing into the net.

It has been announced officially as a world record, ironically a day after the record was a quiz question on BBC Two's Richard Osman's House of Games when the record still belonged to Asmir Begovic.

Top videos

Top Stories

Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer

Stokes and Archer return for India tour

  • From the section Cricket
  • Comments
Sergio Aguero

Aguero tests positive for Covid-19

  • From the section Football
Zinedine Zidane

Real 'see end of Zidane era' - Balague

Cho So-Hyun

Listen: Continental Cup - West Ham v Durham

London Marathon

London Marathon 'optimistic' of 50,000

  • From the section Athletics
Joe Root

Root expects strong Sri Lanka response

  • From the section Cricket