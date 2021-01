Aston Villa manager Dean Smith calls the decision to allow Manchester City's opener "farcical" after goalscorer Rodri returned from an offside position to score in a 2-0 win for City.

MATCH REPORT: Manchester City 2-0 Aston Villa

