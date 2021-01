West Ham United manager David Moyes says he is "disappointed" by the Hammers' performance against West Bromwich Albion despite his side claiming a third Premier League win in a row.

MATCH REPORT: West Ham 2-1 West Brom

Watch highlights from the midweek Premier League games on Match of the Day on Wednesday 20 January from 22:45 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, and the BBC Sport website and app.