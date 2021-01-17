Highlights: Ross County 4-1 Aberdeen

Ross County put four goals past Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Top Stories

Klopp and Solskjaer

Premier League: Man Utd stay top after drab draw with Liverpool

Liverpool's Firmino (left) and Bruno Fernandes

Alisson saves thwart Man Utd at Anfield

  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Tanguy Ndombele celebrates scoring

Ndombele scores stunner in Spurs win

  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Dom Sibley

England close in on win over Sri Lanka

  • From the section Cricket
  • Comments
Cedric Itten celebrates

Itten rescues point for leaders Rangers

  • From the section Football
John Higgins and Yan Bingtao

Higgins leads Yan in Masters final

  • From the section Snooker
  • Comments