Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho praises his side's performance in a 3-1 win at Sheffield United, but is frustrated by the "very basic mistake" that led to David McGoldrick's header for the Blades.

MATCH REPORT: Sheffield United 1-3 Tottenham

