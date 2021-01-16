'Performance had everything' - Hughes

John Hughes says Ross County's performance in the 4-1 win over Aberdeen 'had everything'.

Top videos

Top Stories

Leicester

Premier League: Leicester v Southampton - team news

John Higgins

Watch: Masters semi-finals - Gilbert takes early lead v Higgins

Andre Ayew

Championship: Barnsley host Swansea after Norwich go seven points clear at top

Chelsea celebrate

Mount winner sees Chelsea past 10-man Fulham

  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Neal Maupay

Brighton end winless run at Leeds

  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Celtic v Livingston

Celtic held at home by Livingston

  • From the section Football