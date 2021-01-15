When Liverpool & Man Utd were last in a Premier League title race

Watch some of the best goals, key matches and memorable moments from the 2008/09 season, the only time Liverpool and Manchester United have both finished in the top two in the Premier League, as the current top two prepare to go head-to-head on Sunday.

Available to UK users only.

Watch Match of the Day on 16 January, 22:20 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport app.

Watch highlights of Liverpool v Manchester United on Match of the Day 2, 22.:30 GMT on 17 January, 22:30 on BBC One, BBC & the BBC Sport app.

