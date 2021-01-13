Parker 'proud' of Fulham after Spurs draw

Fulham manager Scott Parker says he is "very proud" of his team after they fought back to earn a draw at Tottenham despite only being given two days' notice that the match was going ahead.

The London derby was hastily rearranged after Spurs' game at Aston Villa was postponed because of a Covid-19 outbreak in the Villa camp.

