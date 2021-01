Fulham boss Scott Parker says to confirm Wednesday's match with Tottenham as late as Monday morning was "scandalous".

The Premier League game was originally scheduled for 30 December but was postponed at short notice because of a coronavirus outbreak at Fulham.

In a fixture reshuffle announced on Monday, it was rescheduled at short notice after Spurs' match at Aston Villa was postponed.

