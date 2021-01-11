Hibs 'certainly merited' point - Ross

  • From the section Hibernian

Jack Ross takes heart from Hibernian's recovery to draw with Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

Top videos

Top Stories

Sportscene highlights

Sportscene highlights: Celtic v Hibernian

Celtic players looking dejected

Depleted Celtic draw with Hibernian

  • From the section Football
Jurgen Klopp and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Man Utd to face Liverpool in FA Cup

  • From the section Football
  • Comments
A sign saying Everton v Manchester City is postponed

'Patience wearing thin' with football

  • From the section Football
David Moyes

West Ham edge past non-league Stockport

  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Exeter celebrate beating Racing 92 in the 2019- 20 Champions Cup final

European rugby cups suspended