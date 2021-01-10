I was walking past Messi and Ronaldo and going 'what about you?' - Burrows at Ballon d'Or 10 years on

  • From the section Irish

It's 10 years to the day since Glentoran striker Matty Burrows rubbed shoulders with football greats such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi at Fifa's Ballon d'Or ceremony.

Burrows travelled to Zurich after being nominated for the Puskas Award world goal of the year following a stunning 15-yard back-heeled volley against Portadown.

Ronaldo and Dutch star Wesley Schneider both told BBC Sport NI's Thomas Kane that Burrows' goal deserved to win the award but in the end the honour was lifted by Turkey international striker Hamit Altintop.

Top videos

Top Stories

Crawley celebrate

FA Cup third round: Watch three games & follow in-play clips, radio & text

Kyren Wilson

Watch: Masters Snooker - Kyren Wilson draws level with Gary Wilson

Crawley Town v Leeds United badge graphics

Watch: FA Cup - League Two Crawley Town make it three against Leeds

Chelsea v Morecambe badge graphic

Watch: FA Cup - Chelsea increase lead over Morecambe

Manchester City v Birmingham City badge graphic

Watch: FA Cup - Man City in control against Birmingham thanks to Silva & Foden

Fran Kirby

WSL: Watch Reading v Chelsea - Kirby hat-trick for Blues