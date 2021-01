Steve Cooper described Wayne Routledge as a "brilliant option" after Swansea City's win at Stevenage - and praised his poignant goal celebration.

Veteran forward Routledge put Swansea on the road to the FA Cup fourth round by scoring his first goal of the season.

He celebrated by holding up a shirt carrying a tribute to Nick Eames, a former member of Swansea's kit staff who died this week.