Covid won't dictate my retirement - Wales striker Ward

  • From the section Wales

Wales' record goal scorer Helen Ward says she "won't let Covid" decide when she retires from football.

The Watford striker tweeted she "was seriously considering retirement" after the UK government announced a lockdown in England earlier this week.

But online messages and support from international team-mates have persuaded her to keep playing.

Speaking in an interview to be broadcast on BBC Radio Wales Sport on Friday night she also challenged Gareth Bale to see who can score more goals for Wales.

