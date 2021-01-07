FA Cup not the same this season - Harris

Former finalist Neil Harris is a huge fan of the FA Cup, but the Cardiff City boss feels it will not be the same this season because of the absence of fans.

Harris, who played for Millwall in the 2004 final against Manchester United, takes his Bluebirds side to Nottingham Forest in the third round on Saturday.

FA Cup third round - Nottingham Forest v Cardiff City: Listen to live BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru commentary, plus live text, on the BBC Sport website and app, Saturday, 9 January, kick-off 12:00 GMT.