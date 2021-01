Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes his team have "improved immensely" compared with where they were a year ago, after beating Aston Villa 2-1 to go level on points with Liverpool at the top of the Premier League.

MATCH REPORT: Manchester United 2-1 Aston Villa

