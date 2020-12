Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says winning two Premier League games in a row is good for his team, after the Gunners beat Brighton 1-0.

MATCH REPORT: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Arsenal

Watch highlights from the early midweek Premier League action on Match of the Day, Tuesday 29 December from 22:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.