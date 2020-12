Aston Villa manager Dean Smith says he was pleased by his side's character to come back after conceding in the first half to secure a point in their 1-1 draw against Chelsea in the Premier League.

MATCH REPORT: Chelsea 1-1 Aston Villa

Watch highlights from the early midweek Premier League action on Match of the Day, Tuesday 29 December, from 22:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.