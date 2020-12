Burnley boss Sean Dyche says the referee had a "massive impact" on the game but "we've got to focus on our part" after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Leeds United at Elland Road.

MATCH REPORT: Leeds United 1-0 Burnley

Watch highlights of Sunday's Premier League action on Match of the Day 2 from 22:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.