Cardiff City manager Neil Harris says Covid-19 will play a "massive" role in the January transfer window as clubs balance financial pressures with needing a big enough squad to cope with fixture pile-ups.

Harris believes more clubs could start losing fixtures due to positive coronavirus tests. He feels they would then need squads big enough to complete the fixtures later in the season.

But with the financial issues caused by a lack of fans, it will have a major impact on what deals clubs can do.