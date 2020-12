West Ham United manager David Moyes says his side "didn't do enough where it mattered" in Monday's 3-0 defeat by Chelsea, their "biggest test of the season so far".

MATCH REPORT: Chelsea 3-0 West Ham United

Watch highlights of the week's Premier League action on Match of the Day on 26 December from 22:55 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.