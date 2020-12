Burnley boss Sean Dyche praises his side's "deserved" 2-1 victory over Wolves as they move three points clear of the Premier League relegation zone.

MATCH REPORT: Burnley 2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Watch highlights of the week's Premier League action on Match of the Day on 26 December from 22:55 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.