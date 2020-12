West Bromwich Albion manager Sam Allardyce says his side need to find a "battling quality" to avoid relegation following his side's 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa in the Premier League.

MATCH REPORT: West Bromwich Albion 0-3 Aston Villa

