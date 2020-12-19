'Am I the right person for this football club?' - Glenavon boss Hamilton

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton says he is wondering if he needs to leave the club because of his frustration at refereeing decisions given against his team.

Hamilton criticised the sending off of his winger Conor McCloskey, who was booked twice for diving in the Lurgan Blues' 2-1 away win over Warrenpoint Town on Saturday.

"I'm actually genuinely starting to think 'is it because of me?'. Am I the right person for this football club? Because it just seems to be that it is happening every single week against us," he said.