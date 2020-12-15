Look back on some of the best goals scored in Liverpool-Tottenham games at Anfield over the past 12 years, including Victor Wanyama's wonder strike, Mohamed Salah's magic feet and a touchline run from Reds manager Jurgen Klopp from 2018.

Watch highlights of Liverpool v Spurs and all the action from Saturday's Premier League games on Match of the Day at 22:20 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.

