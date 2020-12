Gerard Houllier looks back on an historic night in Instanbul, when Liverpool won the Champions League in 2005, and explains how the players made him part of their celebrations.

The Frenchman, who has died aged 73, guided the Reds to five major trophies, including the FA Cup, League Cup and Uefa Cup treble in 2000-01.

