Swansea City forward Jamal Lowe says he always knew the goals would come after his derby double against Cardiff City.

Lowe had not scored in 10 games before firing Steve Cooper's team to a 2-0 victory at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Swansea's close-season signing from Wigan Athletic believes work-rate was key to ending his barren run.

Report: Cardiff City 0-2 Swansea City