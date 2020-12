Nicola McCarthy presents the best of the action as Glentoran beat Crusaders to win their first title since 2014 while there were also victories for Linfield and Sion Swifts.

Sam Kelly and Sarah Connolly netted to secure top spot for the east Belfast side with a game to spare.

Linfield had to settle for second after beating Derry City 4-0 and third-placed Sion Swifts defeated Cliftonville 3-1.