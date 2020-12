Glentoran Women's captain Jessica Foy has praised her squad's group mentality throughout the season after the east Belfast side clinched their first league title since 2014.

The Glens beat Crusaders on Wednesday evening to win the title with a game to spare, ending Linfield's run of four straight successes.

Goals from Samantha Kelly and Sarah Connolly sealed the league title for the Glens at Seaview.