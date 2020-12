Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Manchester United's team spirit remains strong, despite continuing uncertainty about midfielder Paul Pogba's future.

United are out of the Champions League after Tuesday's 3-2 defeat by RB Leipzig, with the build-up overshadowed as Mino Raiola, Pogba's agent, suggested the midfielder is "unhappy" and needs to leave Old Trafford.

READ MORE: Man Utd count cost of Champions League exit against RB Leipzig