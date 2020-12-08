Republic boss Kenny says players not to blame for England video leak

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny says "people behind the scenes" were responsible for leaking a video message played to his players before their defeat by England.

The Football Association of Ireland launched an investigation into the video, which was reported to have included some political content. but took no action.

"The leaks were definitely not intentionally from the dressing room. There may be people behind the scenes or elsewhere who want to cause problems for the team or who maybe don't have the best interests of the team," Kenny said.