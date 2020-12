Jeff Hughes says it's "fantastic" for Larne to win a first trophy in 33 years after his penalty gave them a shootout victory over Glentoran in the Co Antrim Shield final.

Hughes slotted into the bottom corner to clinch a 4-3 win for his hometown team in the shootout after the Seaview decider ended goalless.

It was a disappointing final of few chances with Conor Devlin saving two Glentoran penalties in the shootout.