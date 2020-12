Northern Ireland book their place in the Euro 2022 play-offs thanks to a 5-1 victory over the Faroe Islands at Seaview.

Rachel Furness scored twice with Chloe McCarron and the McGuinness sisters - Kirsty and Caitlin - also on target.

Jensa Kannuberg Torolvsdottir put the visitors ahead but Furness quickly levelled as the home side took control.