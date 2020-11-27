Northern Ireland edge five-goal thriller to keep Euro dream alive

Northern Ireland keep their hopes of reaching the Euro finals alive with an exciting 3-2 qualifier victory over Belarus at Seaview.

Kirsty McGuinness and a Rachel Furness penalty twice put the hosts ahead with Anastasiya Shcherbachenia equalising each time for the visitors, before McGuinness grabbed the winner with a shot that came off the post and in off goalkeeper Nataliya Voskobovich.

Kenny Shiels' side face the Faroe Island at the same venue on Tuesday night knowing that a victory would secure them a play-off place for the Euro 2022 finals.