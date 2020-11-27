Rosario set for Futsal Champions League trip to Ukraine

  • From the section Irish

Belfast club Rosario are getting ready for their Futsal Champions League trip to Ukraine despite a build-up affected by Covid-19 restrictions.

The tie is their reward for clinching the Northern Ireland Futsal title and coach Barry Bagley and players Stevie Dougal and Ronan Hamill say they are "excited" as they prepare to travel to eastern Europe to face opposition who tested eventual champions Barcelona in last season's competition.

"I've played for the club since I was four years of age and never in my wildest dreams did I believe I would be going to Ukraine to play in the Champions League match," said Dougal.

