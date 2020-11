As the 'Big Two' prepare to meet for the first time this season at Windsor Park, re-live the goals from last season's two Irish Premiership clashes between Linfield and Glentoran.

A late Kirk Millar strike gave Linfield a 1-0 home win over their derby rivals in September 2019.

Glentoran avenged that defeat with a 3-0 victory at the Oval on Boxing Day.