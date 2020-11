West Bromwich Albion manager Slaven Bilic says the decision that saw his side have a penalty overturned was very disappointing in their 1-0 defeat by Manchester United in the Premier League.

MATCH REPORT: Manchester United 1-0 West Bromwich Albion

Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League action on Match of the Day from 22:20 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.