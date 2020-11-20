Richarlison can fight for Ballon d’Or - Ancelotti

Before Sunday's Premier League trip to Fulham, live on BBC One, Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti speaks to Gary Lineker.

Ancelotti reveals he told Everton forward Richarlison he can fight to win the Ballon d'Or if he embraces the physical aspect of his game.

Watch Fulham v Everton live on BBC One on Sunday, 22 November from 11:40 GMT on BBC One and iPlayer - and see more from Carlo Ancelotti on Football Focus on Saturday, 21 November at 12:00 GMT on BBC One and iPlayer.

Available to UK users only.