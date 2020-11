Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tells ex-Gunners defender Alex Scott that his side are '"a long way" from where he wants them to be, and says he wants to bridge the split between the fans and the team that he witnessed when he first arrived as manager in December 2019.

Watch more from Arteta on Football Focus on Saturday 21 November at 12:00 GMT on BBC One, iPlayer, and the BBC Sport website and app.

Available to UK users only.