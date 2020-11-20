Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC Account
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Arts
Taster
Local
Three
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
BBC
Sport
All Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Netball
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
Aberdeen
Scores & Fixtures
Table
Top Scorers
Scottish Football
'Right now there is no hope, no plan' - Cormack
20 Nov 2020
20 Nov 2020
From the section
Aberdeen
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack calls for action to reintroduce more fans into football.
Share
Share this post on
Facebook
Twitter
Read more about these links.
Top videos
Top Stories
Premier League build-up: Liverpool & Southampton news conferences
LIVE
LIVE
From the section
Football
McGregor v Poirier 2 set for January
12h
about 12 hours ago
From the section
Mixed Martial Arts
I want to have a positive impact - Hamilton
12h
about 12 hours ago
From the section
Formula 1
Woods to compete with 11-year-old son
1d
1 day ago
From the section
Golf
A goal sensation likened to Haaland - Germany's 16-year-old 'wunderkind'
12h
about 12 hours ago
From the section
European Football
Video
Seahawks get back to form with win over Cardinals
12h
about 12 hours ago
From the section
American Football