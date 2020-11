Watch a compilation of Jordan North's appreciation for his beloved Burnley football club on MOTDx, The Clarets superfan and BBC Radio One DJ is currently appearing in I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.

READ MORE:'I'm a Celeb' star Jordan North's 'happy place' gives football fans a field day

Jermaine Jenas and guests bring you football, music and culture from around the Premier League.

Watch MOTDx on BBC iPlayer and on BBC Two at 7pm on Thursdays.