Line of Duty and Des actor Jason Watkins reveals how as a teenager he ended up playing pre-season games for Wrexham's youth side.

Watkins told the BBC;s The One Show that he had faced future Manchester United and Barcelona forward Mark Hughes while playing for Hounslow Boys.

Watkins' footballing pedigree impressed Hold the Sunset co-star and Monty Python John Cleese, who bought them both Wrexham shirts.