Wales and Tottenham forward Gareth Bale says he "feels loved" again as he aims to help Wales secure promotion to the top tier of the Nations League.

Bale, 31, re-signed for Spurs on a season-long loan in September after becoming a marginal figure at Real Madrid. He says playing more regularly is what "makes every footballer happy".

Wales take on Finland in their final Nations League match on Wednesday knowing a draw would be enough to top Group B4.